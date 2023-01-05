Przybylinski Takes Over At TSItouch; Mundrake Now CTO

January 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A new year is often associated with people making big changes or fresh starts, and there have been numerous announcements in the last few days about industry people taking on new gigs or changing their roles with companies.

Among those was word that John Przybylinski was taking on the role of President at TSItouch, while founder Gary Mundrake shifts over to the role of Chief Technology Officer. I’m pretty sure Gary is angling towards retirement, and this would be a way to start, as the old song goes, easing on down the road.

Przybylinski has been with the company since 2005, when it was called Trident Systems Commercial Products Group. He was already the company’s GM, and the new title comes with responsibility “for leading the company’s strategic initiatives as well as overseeing the daily operations of the business.”

Based in Pennsylvania, TSItouch develops and markets touch screen and protective solutions for commercial grade displays and video walls. The company is 100% employee-owned.