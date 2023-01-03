DSF Announces Board Election Results, Adding Three New Faces And Returning Three Others

January 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation has released results of its 2022 board seat elections, which run every two years.

Winning re-election to the board for another two-year cycle are

Dominic DiSieno – Wells Fargo

Kym Frank – Motionworks International

Beth Warren – Creative Realities

Winning election to a new two-year term on the board are

Jonathan Brawn – Brawn Consulting

Michelle Montazeri – Legrand

Megan Zeller – Peerless AV

With the results, the DSF Board will seat the highest number of female board members in years, with Michelle Montazeri of Legrand, and Megan Zeller of Peerless AV joining members Kirsten Roubie of ELO Touch, Kym Frank of Motionworks, and Beth Warren of Creative Realities as At-Large members.

“I’d like to thank all the candidates who ran during this election cycle and all those who voted,” says Len Dudis, DSF Board Chairman. “It shows just how much our members want to help the organization power up the ecosystem for continued growth as we continue to emerge from the pandemic and its impact to our industry.”

The DSF says more than 60 members cast ballots in this year’s election, which seems a little feeble on the part of the membership. I voted and it took maybe a couple of minutes. No one is THAT busy they can’t quickly log in and make selections.

The three newbies and three returnees join a larger board. You can see that list here, though the new names have not been added. A bunch of very solid folks are joining an already solid bunch.