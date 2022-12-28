Childhood Garden Digitally Recreated On Cafe Video Wall At Dior Pop-up In Seoul

December 28, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The famed fashion house Christian Dior opened a huge pop-up store in Seoul, back in May, that will be open for three years, celebrating the French brand. One of the big features of the concept store in the Seongsu district is a large LED media wall in the cafe, put together by the Seoul-based creative technology shop D’Strict.

The creative has a few themes – among them a piece that emulates the gardens of a villa the brand’s founder knew as a child. The creative changes through the day, just as the light and skies would change in the real thing.

There is a second piece that picks up waterfalls and jungle scenes.

The install also amplifies the scale of the creative by using a mirrored ceiling.

D’Strict does nice work, up there with what Moment Factory produces. The company was also engaged this holiday season to projection-map the Seongsu store.