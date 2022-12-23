Transparent OLED Demo’d As Sliding Glass Explainer Overlay For Museums

December 23, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Photo: Yonhap News

This is an interesting application of transparent OLED for a museum environment – demo’d by LG this week in Seoul at what was billed as the Transparent Future Exhibition at the Sejong Museum of Art.

In the Culture & Entertainment Zone, LG showed how transparent OLEDs on a track/slider system could be shifted along the front of a large artifact to show explanatory notes.

As the transparent display component – a pair of stacked 55-inchers – passes in front of different elements of the artifact (in this case some sort of tapestry, I think) the content pops up information.

An LG executive said at the event that it will be adding two new sizes for transparent OLED – a 30-inch and a 77-inch. LG introduced transparent OLED years ago but it has always – unless I missed something – just had 55-inch units.

This post, in Korean but your browser can translate, shows this and a few other demos from the event.

Here’s a Linkedin post that shows the unit sliding …