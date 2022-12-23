Merry Christmas!

December 23, 2022 by Dave Haynes

That’s it for me, for a few days.

If this a time of year for you for celebration and family gatherings, I hope getting to friends and loved ones is smooth and safe. A lot of the US and Canada was or is getting clobbered by a big storm and deep freeze, so flights are cancelled and driving is dodgy.

Just big winds and rain where I live – two things very familiar to Nova Scotians. We’re looking forward to seeing our one-year-old grandson open presents. He was just weeks old a year ago, so this is the first Christmas where he’ll actually react to all the gifts, decor and general fanfare of a Christmas.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you!

Now where’s that bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream …