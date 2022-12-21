Watch A Video Of What’s Described As The Largest Transparent LED Film Install In Europe

December 21, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is what LG says is the largest transparent LED film installation in Europe, running atop a set of windows at the entry to the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, the main arts center for that country.

I couldn’t find much on the way of detail, but you can see both the impact and the challenges of this tech from the video below.

On one hand, a long ribbon of motion media above the entry doors – using big, bold fonts – is hard to miss from the nearby sidewalk, plaza and roadways. But as you can see from the video, even with an overhead canopy blocking direct sunlight, there is a serious issue with reflection on the glass.