M&A: Digital Jukebox/DOOH Network AMI Changes Financial Backers

December 19, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The digital jukebox and digital OOH media firm AMI Entertainment Network (or AMI) has exchanged financial backers, with the LA-based private equity firm Coral Tree Partners buying into from the investment firm The Gores Group.

Started in 1909 under the name National Automatic Music Co., AMI has, of course, evolved through the years and now operates a network of more than 30,000 digital jukeboxes and video systems throughout North America and the UK. AMI is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI with more offices in Chicago and the United Kingdom.

“AMI is a trusted partner for thousands of bar and restaurant owners and the network of operators that support them,” says Alan Resnikoff, a Partner at Coral Tree. “We are extremely impressed by AMI’s track record of providing best-in-class service and see tremendous opportunity for continued growth. We look forward to leveraging our experience across media and entertainment to partner with the entire AMI team as we enter the next phase of growth.”

AMI also had a platform that allows messaging to be pushed to standalone displays.

The company’s primary competitor is the NYC/Montreal firm TouchTunes, which has more than double the venues.