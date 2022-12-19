Big New Samsung LED Displays Going Into Astros’ Ballpark During Off-Season

December 19, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Samsung generated lots of buzz for its sports and entertainment venue LED products when it installed that vast halo screen at LA’s SoFi Stadium, but the electronics giant is also making headway in big-time sports with more conventional jobs – like one now underway at the home field of MLB’s Houston Astros.

Samsung is equipping Minute Maid Park with a big new outfield display, as well as LED ribbon boards and something involving the “center field mezzanine.”

Installation at Minute Maid Park started in November 2022, with scheduled completion by Opening Day 2023.

Samsung has also equipped Citi Field (Queens, New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore). There are a few pure-play LED manufacturers also chasing this kind of work, most notably Daktronics.