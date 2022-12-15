Those Giant Swinging LED Doors Are Now Installed At Near-Ready Times Square Development (w/video)

December 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

That big new LED screen going up in Times Square with an integrated performance stage and swing-in stage doors is getting close to completion, with the doors now installed and working.

The performance space is set up 30 feet above street level and will be hidden most of the time in a much larger LED DOOH display at the foot of TSX Broadway, a 46-story tower currently under construction at 1568 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Streets. It is set to open sometime in 2023. The idea is that performers launching new recordings or tours could book the space and make a splash in Times Square. Presumably it will get used in some fashion, as well, for annual New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Big LED displays in Times Square are nothing new, of course, but what’s very different here is how a set of massive stage doors are built into the display. The doors, weighing 86,000 pounds, are on hydraulic hinges that allow them to be opened or closed in roughly 15 seconds. They were fabricated by Show Canada Industries, and contain the same SNA Displays LED modules that fill the rest of the display.

This video from the developer goes into technical detail about the screen and its doors.