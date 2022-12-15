The LED Studio, VOD Visual Marketing “Industry-First” Display With Multiple LED Light Emitter Options

December 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The UK-based firm The LED Studio has launched, with its manufacturing partner VOD Visual, what they say is an industry-first display LED display cabinet design that supports a range of different LED light emitter types.

The V1 Architecture cabinet, which will debut at ISE on Booth 3R250, has the same general dimensions as a 43-inch LCD flat panel and can be built using SMD, Flip-Chip SMD or Flip-Chip SMD High Bright light emitters.

Says The LED Studio:

This is the industry’s first LED display cabinet design that is compatible with three advanced LED technologies, further enhancing the sustainability credentials and future-proofing solutions.

The world-class proprietary cabinet infrastructure permits the LED display to be constructed in SMD, Flip-Chip SMD or Flip-Chip SMD High Bright thanks to the engineered design that adjusts how the PCBs are manufactured. Granting access to three different technology manufacturing methods offers varying visual, economic and financial benefits for end users, and presents options for upgrading the technology in the future.

The V1 Architecture only requires 30% of the display to be replaced during the upgrade, so 70% remains intact to reduce waste and enable accurate forecasts for future project developments.

“Our ability to present an LED display with the option to choose from three advanced manufacturing technologies and various pixel pitches is a massive evolution in the LED industry,” says Rob Bint, CEO of The LED Studio. “It answers multiple end-user-specific demands by granting access to advanced technologies within their current budgets whilst helping to plan for future upgrades that are more attainable.”

“This is a significant turning point in a move towards a more sustainable display industry. It marks the first time a single display has embodied flexibility and sustainability to protect initial investments, reduce waste and support technology progression.”

The companies are also touting a new cabinet design as a straight-up replacement for LCD video wall displays of the same size …

The EDGE Pro single die-cast cabinets are designed as a direct replacement for 43” LCDs, measuring 43” diagonal, 38mm deep and weighing just 11kg to replicate the specifications of standard 43” LCD commercial panels. The panel offers two mounting methods, allowing it to be installed directly onto a load-bearing wall or hung on standard VESA mounts.

The EDGE Pro is three times brighter than traditional LCDs, reaching up to 4000 Nits (when using Flip -Chip High-Brightness pixel technology) to ensure no fading or distortion to the image quality in any indoor environment. The LED Studio uses proprietary sustainability technology to reduce power consumption by up to 75% compared to average LCDs. The EDGE Pro has an operating expectancy of over 100,000 hours, compared to LCDs’ three-year lifecycle.

The EDGE Pro delivers visual excellence derived from the varying benefits of SMD, lip-Chip SMD technology and Flip Chip High Bright. Wide viewing angles, colour accuracy, high dynamic range and DCI-P3 compliance to deliver stunning visual results. The display also achieves an impressive refresh rate of 3840Hz, ideal for immersive applications to define images and eliminate motion blur.

The displays have pixel pitches that range from super-fine 0.75mm up to 2.5mm.

I am always antsy about going with declarations of industry-firsts, as there is always something else, by someone else, done somewhere. But this is, at minimum, outside the industry’s norms. Manufacturers tend to have different series with different names and, if different kinds of light emitters are used, they tend to be in different products.