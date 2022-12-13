Wednesday Webinar To Offer Expert Insights On 2023 Digital Signage Industry Trends

December 13, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Supply chain issues, unrest and wobbling economies aside, there seems to be a lot of general momentum in this industry at the moment, and lots happening as we head very soon into 2023. The Digital Signage Experience folks have organized a one-hour online panel for tomorrow that explores what’s going on and what’s to come in the next 12 months and beyond.

There are three really sharp industry people on the panel, plus me.

The panel features:

Cheryl Catterall, a Creative Director from the world-leading creative technology shop Moment Factory;

Jordan Parsons, a Technology Production lead with the architecture and experience design firm Gensler;

My buddy Jimmy Hunt, SVP of Channel Sales and Business Development at Spectrio;

And me, ensuring the other three seem particularly smart.

David Drain, who runs the event programs for DSE, is moderating.

We’ll be looking, says the webinar summary, at the explosion of digital signage into new verticals, as well as emerging technologies in screens and displays, mixed media, immersive experiences, interactivity, energy efficiencies, data and AI, and more.

The session is at 2 pm eastern on Wednesday, 11 am west coast and 3:30 pm in Newfoundland. Yeah, really, it does a half-hour time zone.

Sponsored by Spectrio, the session is free and you register here …