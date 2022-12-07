Sharp NEC Adds Public-Ready COB Fine Pitch LEDs To Line-up

December 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Sharp NEC Display Solutions has added a new series a fine-pitch indoor LED displays that make an important nod to challenges of very large, very expensive video walls around people and their things.

The new NEC FC Series uses Chip On Board, also called flip chip, LED technology that offers greater anti-collision, anti-electrostatic, anti-water drop, and ant-dust properties. That means better durability and the the ability to have screens in relative proximity to people in busy spaces like retail and mass transport terminals.

COB technology, says Sharp NEC PR, helps the displays deliver reliable and stunning imaging for demanding environments while significantly minimizing the chances of damage in high-traffic spaces where a number of different scenarios can disrupt video wall performance. The COB flip chip also reduces power consumption and provides an increase in usage time, making it a smart investment for businesses and organizations.

The FC series provides the most optimal display resolution that can be achieved for close viewing distances and the line-up includes three models (LED-FC0121i, LED-FC015i, LED-FC009i) offering a variety of fine pixel pitches (0.95mm, 1.2mm, and 1.5mm).

Compared to other competitive displays, the NEC FC series is 20% lighter than its predecessors and includes similar chassis and components as the FA/FE series. Other significant features include its front-serviceable design, which minimizes downtime by providing easy access and quick maintenance. In addition, it comes with hot-swappable pixel cards that can be replaced without turning the display off. This provides familiarity and ease to existing installers, which enables a seamless set up and increases product run times.

As with all of Sharp/NEC’s digital display products, the NEC FC Series is backed by an industry-leading warranty program and includes full planning and design, installation, and post installation maintenance support.