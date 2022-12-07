Blending LED Walls Into Public Spaces With Intentional Content Design

December 7, 2022 by Dave Haynes

GUEST POST: JAKE BERG, RENDER IMPACT

What first comes to mind when you think of an LED screen? Is it a simple digital sign used to convey an advertising message, or is it a completely customizable blank canvas with endless opportunities to create remarkable viewing experiences?

Hopefully the latter, as LED experiences have evolved significantly, and they offer an excellent form of creative expression. By incorporating intentional content design with careful attention to detail, the screen can feel as if it is part of the interior design, which can bring public spaces to life like never before!

Keep reading to learn how LED walls can be used to enhance interior design, audience experiences, and how to use these screens in fun and creative ways.

Matching Wall Textures, Lighting and Colors

Have you ever wished that one of the walls in your lobby could “break down” to reveal another world, transporting your audience into a new reality?

Using the right content on your LED screen would make that wish a reality, as LED screens can be used to match near-exact wall textures, room lighting, and colors. Architects and interior designers alike embrace LED technology in interior design because of its flexibility and versatility, as LED displays deliver the ability to customize and make changes as needed.

A great example of this is including an LED plant wall in your design, which requires no maintenance of plants, and offers the ability to swap out different plant species as desired. Embracing “techoration” by incorporating intentional content on your display shows audiences that your brand is up-to-date with the latest technology, connecting with and inspiring your visitors.

What Exactly is Techorating?

‘Techorating’, a term coined by LG in 2008, is a method that seamlessly blends technology into interior design, specifically by use of display technologies or video walls as the canvas for the digital content displayed. LED screens are a canvas for endless creative expression, which provides the opportunity to create the desired initial WOW-factor experience for audiences.

Techorators use intentional digital content on displays to ensure technology becomes part of a design, delivering a display that is not only effective, but that is also aesthetically pleasing. Making your LED wall feel as if it is part of the interior design opens a whole new world of creative possibilities, so you can feel free to let your imagination run wild!

Whether you choose to incorporate simple animations, bring nature inside or use a “shock factor” piece on your LED display, using dynamically animated content is sure to help your company to stand out and be remembered. This approach creates connections with audiences by offering unique viewing experiences.



Techorating is about more than just incorporating creative content on your LED screen. It is built around creating memorable experiences, all while creating surprise and excitement for audiences. In addition to bringing your LED screen to the next level and showing off what your company is capable of, techorating uplifts spirits and excites all audiences, from customers to employees.

Immersive Design Experiences

It’s important to think outside of the box when it comes to your design. Luckily, LED displays offer a wide range of options to choose from in your design. My company has designed LED content for walls, ceilings, floors, column wraps, and corner wraps just to name a few!

No matter the type of LED display you choose or the reason for choosing it, dynamic motion art, branding pieces, and more can be created to use on your display to naturally blend into your space with intentional content design. Immersive design experiences will draw audiences into the environment, and your LED screen will become a destination in and of itself.

The world of technology is ever-changing, and it is important to realize the power of stunning content that is key to leaving a lasting impression on audiences. The content on your LED screen, along with the way you choose to present it, can truly make an everlasting impression on viewers and provide the impact you would like to achieve.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Jake Berg is the Business Development Manager for Render Impact by SPI, a multimedia design studio focused on creating high impact content for digital displays of all shapes and sizes using VFX, CGI and 3D animation.

Render Impact is best known for creating WOW-factor experiences on unique LED walls.