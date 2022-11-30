This Week’s Podcast Delayed, But Now Getting Edited

November 30, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I wanted to use the audio from the Mergers and Acquisitions roundtable that was run just ahead of the annual mixer we did two weeks ago at DSE in Las Vegas. Some 125 people came early to catch the panel, and the feedback was uniformly positive – probably because I was too busy to moderate myself and left that to other capable hands.

It took a while to get the video file, but it’s now in the hands of my outsourced podcast editors. I was just going to slap it up, but figured a couple of extra days to get it more properly buffed up is worth it.

So look for the file to go live in a day or two. Two new podcasts also being recorded today and tomorrow, so we’re getting back into a routine.