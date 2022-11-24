Museum Down Under Uses In-Glass LED To Mark, Promote Sharks Exhibit

November 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is a nice application of in-glass LED, marking and promoting a short-term exhibition about Sharks at the Australian Museum in Sydney.

The instal was put together by Aussie solutions provider Lymlive, and was lit up in September.

Lymlive installed a 9 meter wide by 3 meter tall (roughly 30′ by 10′ for the metric-impaired) using product from the Chinese manufacturer Nexnovo. The job used this stuff – a 10mm pitch display that uses LEDs embedded in tempered, IP65-rated glass.

One of the interesting aspects of this is that it shows how the right content approach can work for displays with a relatively coarse pitch, that are technically meant to be viewed from further away than this set-up. Big, simple moving images and very limited text get around that pretty nicely here.