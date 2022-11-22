Qatar Adds Connected E-Paper Transit Displays To Help Guide World Cup Visitors

November 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Given that the Qatari government has spent about $220 billion on infrastructure for the World Cup tournament now underway, the cost of digitizing bus stops on Qatar’s mass transport system with e-paper displays would have been a rounding error.

London, UK-based Papercast won the tendered bid to equip stops with e-paper displays that provide real-time passenger information and wayfinding for the masses of people coming to see games at the eight purpose-built host stadiums across five cities in Qatar.

The stops are 23” E Ink units, and while PR doesn’t indicate the number of units and overall scale of the job, Papercast says the deal is its largest contracted order ever.

Says PR:

Qatar’s mass public transport system – which comprises metro, tram and bus services – will help fans and tournament organisers to travel seamlessly between stadiums, hotels and tourist attractions. The provision of live wayfinding and travel information on digital displays is crucial in facilitating passenger flow, and the preference for e-paper technology supports the tournament’s sustainability strategy – to build a sustainable legacy that contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Robert Bicket, CEO at Papercast: “We celebrate our largest contracted order to date, and the fact that our e-paper displays were selected to meet the rigorous requirements and challenges that a project of this calibre demands.”

E-paper displays are particularly good options in places where there is a lot of daylight, as they can be powered by solar arrays. Because they’re reflective, they look good in direct sun and don’t have anything like the cooling challenges of high brightness LCD displays. They also don’t really need color or motion.