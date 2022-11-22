Here’s The “Dizzie” Awards List From DSE 2022
November 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes
Back at my desk now after a delayed-filled return trip from Las Vegas and Digital Signage Experience, which at the end of the second day announced the winners of its 2022 DIZZIE awards for project and creative excellence.
The 2022 DIZZIE Award Winners:
Corporate Environments
Verizon at The Hub on Causeway
Presented to: NBBJ | ESI Design
Digital Out-of-Home
Green City Solutions Digital Signage that Cleans the Air We Breathe
Presented to: BrightSign
Educational Environments
Native New York
Presented to: C&G Partners
Entertainment & Recreation
Carnival’s Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens
Presented to: DetaiLED
Experiential Design & Planning
The Orbit Retail Experience
Presented to: SNA Displays
Healthcare Environments
The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Donor Wall & Interactive Experience
Presented to: Envision
Hospitality
Resorts World Las Vegas
Presented to: Moment Factory
Public Spaces
AT&T Discovery District
Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays
Restaurants
Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Presented to: Creative Realities
Retail Environments
Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience
Presented to: iGotcha Media
Transportation
Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen
Presented to: ZetaDisplay
Venues
Worre Studios Las Vegas
Presented to: Advanced LED Displays
Digital Signage Content of the Year
Resorts World Las Vegas
Presented to: Moment Factory
Digital Signage Experience of the Year
AT&T Discovery District
Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays
The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation, and include a pile of people from the executive board and advisory committees:
- Mark Bennett, EVP, Client Engagement, Mod Op
- Matteo Berti, Business Development Manager, Global Display Solutions (GDS)
- Geoffrey Bessin, CMO and Chief Evangelist, Intuiface
- Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel, Skykit
- Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting
- Ryan Cahoy, Chief Revenue Officer, Rise Display
- Carey Callahan, Pro AV Solutions Architect, Eaton – Tripp Lite
- Scott Carter, SVP Sales & Marketing, In-Store Experience
- Len Dudis, CIO, Grupo Vidanta
- Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College
- Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed
- Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs
- Kym Frank, Global CxO, Motionworks
- Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo
- Danny Hagen, General Manager – Americas, Signagelive
- Craig Keefner, Manager, Kiosk Manufacturer Association
- Sean Law, Co-Founder, Doohly
- Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV
- John Moss, Director – Experience Design Strategy, Cineplex
- Joe Petrie, Editor in Chief, Airport Business magazine
- Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Project X Media
- Sheldon Silverman, Partner, OOH Capital
- Edward Tang, Project Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle
- Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Strategy, Creative Realities, Inc.
All but one of the awards announced are from the US and Canada, but as I have noted many times, projects and work can’t be nominated or chosen as winners unless companies put in entries. DSE pulls people from further away, but it is primarily a North American show and this was its reboot. More details on the winners and links to the video submissions can be found here.
