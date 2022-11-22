Here’s The “Dizzie” Awards List From DSE 2022

November 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Back at my desk now after a delayed-filled return trip from Las Vegas and Digital Signage Experience, which at the end of the second day announced the winners of its 2022 DIZZIE awards for project and creative excellence.

The 2022 DIZZIE Award Winners:

Corporate Environments
Verizon at The Hub on Causeway
Presented to: NBBJ | ESI Design

Digital Out-of-Home
Green City Solutions Digital Signage that Cleans the Air We Breathe
Presented to: BrightSign

Educational Environments
Native New York
Presented to: C&G Partners

Entertainment & Recreation
Carnival’s Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens
Presented to: DetaiLED

Experiential Design & Planning
The Orbit Retail Experience
Presented to: SNA Displays

Healthcare Environments
The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Donor Wall & Interactive Experience
Presented to: Envision

Hospitality
Resorts World Las Vegas
Presented to: Moment Factory

Public Spaces
AT&T Discovery District
Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays

Restaurants
Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Presented to: Creative Realities

Retail Environments
Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience
Presented to: iGotcha Media

Transportation
Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen
Presented to: ZetaDisplay

Venues
Worre Studios Las Vegas
Presented to: Advanced LED Displays

Digital Signage Content of the Year
Resorts World Las Vegas
Presented to: Moment Factory

Digital Signage Experience of the Year
AT&T Discovery District
Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation, and include a pile of people from the executive board and advisory committees:

All but one of the awards announced are from the US and Canada, but as I have noted many times, projects and work can’t be nominated or chosen as winners unless companies put in entries. DSE pulls people from further away, but it is primarily a North American show and this was its reboot. More details on the winners and links to the video submissions can be found here.

