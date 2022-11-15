DSE Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Samsung

November 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It almost seems a little silly writing up a profile on a company that has been part of the industry since it got a name, as Samsung’s footprint and influence is all over the business.

The Korean electronics giant got its start in digital signage as purely a supplier of commercial displays, but through the years has hugely diversified what it offers in the sector – both in products and services.

Samsung pro displays now cover off a huge range of use-cases and price-points: from prosumer TVs for the price-conscious SMB/entry-level market to super-premium microLED products like The Wall, and 8K-capable QLED displays (QLEDs are LCDs with quantum dots filters that produce the same rich visuals seen with OLEDs).

Samsung has also developed into a major player in both indoor and outdoor large-format LED – arguably its highest profile project being the Infinity halo display that kind of envelopes the seating bowl at the LA Ram’s home stadium.

In the past couple of years, Samsung has started marketing a kiosk solution aimed at use-cases like retail and QSR. If the planets align, we’ll have two of those on site in the welcome area of the mixer at the Hard Rock.

They come with printers, but we unfortunately didn’t have the time to get the kiosk’s Tizen software play nice with the external thermal label printer I use to spit out attendee name labels that get attached to the event’s combo name and ticket badges. So we’re using them as check-ins, so people can show up, punch in their name, and I’ll come away with far better attendee analytics.

At past events, our post event analysis has consisted of looking over the amount of unclaimed name badges!

Samsung has also greatly matured its CMS software solution MagicInfo – evolving it through the years from an entry-level solution for simple, budget-sensitive jobs to being a rich, full-featured product that competes with pure-play CMS software options and gets used all the way up to enterprise jobs. MagicInfo now has complementary solutions like analytics and data integration, and the company has invested the resources to make the software hyper-secure, with ISO27701 certification.

Some of the larger pro display companies don’t even have a presence this week at DSE, but Samsung is supporting the post-COVID re-boot of the show as main sponsor of the educational components, most notably the keynote stage.

And it, of course, is supporting tomorrow night’s networking event.

The mixer happens because of eight great sponsors who help cover the considerable costs. I like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles. Profiles have been posted on SignageOS, Creative Realities, TSItouch, Screenfeed, Seneca, SNA Displays and Spectrio.

Our 2022 Sponsors: