Qatar’s Expanded Airport Has 1.2 Kilometers Of LED Ribbon In Flashy New Terminal

November 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Qatar’s main airport has been expanded just ahead of the World Cup, with a mind-blowing 1.2 kms of fine pitch LED ribbon around a new retail-focused terminal space.

The Hamad International Airport (HIA) Expansion adds more than 90 brands in the shopping area, a premium art collection, and a 10,000 sq m indoor tropical garden called The Orchard that has more than 300 trees and 25,000 plants and shrubs sourced from around the world, including Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Along with the ribbon that runs above the store facades (described as 1.2km of high-resolution display with more than 169 million pixels of animation on screen), there are numerous vertical digital columns that appear to be doing airport messaging and, probably, DOOH advertising. Many of the stores are luxury brands and those retailers are, predictably, treating these like flagships and also going to town with large format displays.

This post in the Moodie Davitt Report has a pile of photos.

Thinking of going to that region next fall for the CES-like GITEX show in Dubai, and maybe I need to connect through Qatar … so I can see this! The airport has been called the world’s best, beating out Changi in Singapore and, somehow, Newark.

No idea who the vendors are all that LED and the supporting infrastructure, but some display sales person presumably smiling at his or her commission check.

Here’s a video walk-through …