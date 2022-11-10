Big Cannabis Business Event Also On Next Week In Las Vegas

November 10, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Walking around the Las Vegas Convention Center complex next week could be an, ummm, aromatic experience for those who are going to DSE – as the big exhibit center is also hosting some 1,400 exhibitors for a trade show all about the cannabis industry.

MJBizCon is expected to pull some 35,000 people who are working – in some capacity – in that fast emerging and evolving business. There are pure-play companies like Enlighten and GreenScreens doing cannabis-focused visual messaging solutions for retailers, but cannabis is, in general, an interesting business for companies in the digital signage ecosystem because it’s a retail sector that’s expanding and sells a lot of stuff a percentage of customers don’t quite understand. Interactive explainer screens and promo screens can help explain to newbies – particularly boomers looking more sleep aids or pain relief – what the heck some of these products are and how to use them.

I dunno if this is a variation on the Bar and Restaurant Expo, which offers attendees no end of drinks samples on the trade show floor. But Nevada is a legal state, so be prepared if you pop out of the convention building for some fresh air.

At 35K people, that’s a good-sized show and explains why Vegas hotel rooms were pricier than I would have expected for the time of year.