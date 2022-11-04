Integrator Solutionz Buys Spinitar; Rolls Into Its “Family Of Companies”

November 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Southern California systems integrator Solutionz has acquired a competing firm, Spinitar, with plans to rebrand and roll it into Solutionz’ operations.

Under the direction of Solutionz CEO Bill Warnick, says PR on the deal, Spinitar will rebrand as a member of the Solutionz family of companies and continue operating in its current footprint throughout California and Arizona. “Spinitar’s stellar reputation within the AV industry is noteworthy,” says Warnick. “With our shared values around exceptional customer service, employing the most knowledgeable sales and service professionals, and creating the best company for our employees, Spinitar is an excellent addition to the Solutionz family.”

Spinitar CEO Jay Rogina will stick around and have a leadership role within Solutionz. “We are excited for what this means to our employees, our customers, and our industry. We look forward to joining the Solutionz Family and playing an integral role in our shared future growth plans.”

This is the second acquisition for Solutionz in 2022, and the ninth since founding in 2002. No deal terms were announced. Solutionz is backed by the investment firm Fernandez Holdings, also based in SoCal.