HYPRVSN’s New LED Light Stick Array Works As Two-Way Chatbot Avatar

November 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The UK-Belarus company that seems to be the most active and visible marketer of those madly-spinning LED light stick displays has announced a new variation that it says turns an array of the things into an interactive avatar that functions like a two-way chatbot.

The HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar uses a series of the fan-like LED units and a SmartV device – which isn’t explained in the press material but presumably is some kind of computing unit that handles the interaction and is equipped with voice recognition and, perhaps, a computer vision camera. The product drafts off an existing HYPERVSN product – the Holographic Human, which runs on pre-recorded content. This amped-up version with an avatar allows “real-time conversations with your customers, thanks to interactive AI capabilities and the scalable ‘human touch.”

The PR says:

Being available 24/7, this solution will entertain your clients and answer their questions day and night. You can showcase your brand’s creativity & innovation with this cutting-edge technology and endless content options. Starting with navigation guides for store visitors, POS attendants and hotel check-in assistants, the number of user-case options is infinite. And this solution can join your Internet of Things network, adding an endpoint for consumers.

“Giving a human face to your branded Chatbot or NLP platform encourages much greater customer engagement and an attractive 21st-century upgrade of your brand. You can expand the metaverse to physical space by having the person both in digital and on HYPERVSN. People want to talk & connect to people – our HYPERVSN Digital Avatar enables you to give them just that,” says Kiryl Chykeyuk, HYPERVSN Co-Founder.

I don’t know what it is about these displays, but HYPERVSN always has a big crowd at its stands at trade shows like ISE and InfoComm. I think they’re short shelf life wow factor with a worrying reliance on moving parts, but all credit to the company for developing products that have a clear definition and use, as opposed to the early days in which the value proposition was not a lot more than showing things kinda sorta “floating” in mid-air.

Minimum and lower wage staffing for retail and public spaces is increasingly hard to hire and keep these days. When your hiring criteria is getting as basic as “Does she have a pulse?”, things like interactive displays can help. They also know how to answers questions, because they’re pre-loaded, versus hoping on-premise staff are sufficiently trained and good with customers. So I think these could have a role, though chatbots have their own limitations (the times I’ve had to use them, I always end up getting sent on to a human).

The company plans to show this at ISE in February.