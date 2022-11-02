Uniguest Continues M&A Roll-Up, Acquiring UK-based IP Video Firm MediaStar Systems

November 2, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Nashville-based Uniguest continues to make acquisitions, with news this afternoon of a deal to buy MediaStar Systems (formerly Cabletime Limited), an IP video and digital signage provider to the professional AV industry.

Founded in 1984, the UK company develops IPTV and digital signage software and hardware solutions, and is known as one of the more trusted providers of secure IP video distribution. The deal adds the MediaStar solution range to Uniguest’s range of solutions from previously acquired companies like Tripleplay, UCView and ONELAN.

“We’ve seen the emergence of Uniguest as a big player in the digital signage, engagement, and IP Video space through the last four years and to be part of that ongoing journey is exciting for the MediaStar team,” says Shaun Oxenham, CEO at MediaStar. “Bringing our experience and technology into the mix with market-leading solutions such as Tripleplay and Onelan will enhance offerings to our entire customer base and help us drive growth in the future.”

Uniguest’s M&A wallet comes via being a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capita. MediaStar is Uniguest’s third acquisition of 2022, following on from Otrum AS and the digital signage division of CPI Global earlier this year, plus JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara and Planet eStream in 2021.

Uniguest’s roots are in building and managed business centers for hotel operators, but in the last five years has broadened its technology solution stack for hotels and hotel-like venues like senior living residences to include digital signage and in-room TV.

The PR describes MediaStar as “providing solutions for live TV, corporate communications, multicasts, music TV, training and digital signage, there are over 4,000 MediaStar Systems installations worldwide and the company sells through partners in EMEA, USA, Asia, Japan, and Asia Pacific. The MediaStar Systems range serves the corporate, retail, publishing, hospitality, sports, healthcare, educational, and government sectors, amongst others, and delivers robust versatility and scalability in a comprehensive hardware and software solution.”