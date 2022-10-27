GRUBBRR Broadens Sports Venues Offer With Acquisition Of Mobile Ordering Platform Noble

October 27, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It should be readily apparent to digital signage companies chasing specific verticals that they’re probably going to get more traction with buyers if the solution they’re touting is open and working with the other software systems that drive operations in those targeted venues. It’s particularly the case when technology advances are changing how these venues work and how customers use them.

Consider sports and entertainment venues that are evolving from a dynamic of ticketholders getting up from their seats, heading to the lobby or concourse, and standing in line to buy a drink or snack. Now, we’re seeing applications like mobile ordering and pick-up, and self-service ordering kiosks, complementing or replacing those line-ups at counters.

That would be a driver behind Florida-based GRUBBRR acquiring Noble, a digital commerce and marketing platform focused on the sports and entertainment industries.

This strategic acquisition, says an announcement, gives Noble the resources to expand its mobile and time-based ordering capabilities, and enables GRUBBRR to venture deeper into the sports and entertainment verticals.

Noble’s omnichannel ordering technology allows guests to order and pay for food and drinks at their favorite venues, stadiums, and events without missing a minute of the action. Guests can order and pay for bar and concession items by native app, web-link / QR code for app-less ordering, and text via chatbot. Patrons can choose their desired pick-up or delivery locations, and pay and tip via Venmo, Apple Pay, or credit card. In addition, Noble’s platform enables patrons to schedule orders ahead of time such as arrival, intermission, or halftime.

“We see that GRUBBRR is at the forefront of self-ordering technologies and automation, and as we searched for a strategic partner to help our growth, we wanted to collaborate with a business whose goals and mission align so deeply with our own,” says Varun Pathak, President and CEO at Noble. “We are excited to see how both companies will continue to evolve as we work to shape the future of commerce together.”

Entertainment venues across the country have turned to Noble to streamline operations and provide a better guest experience.

“Noble has demonstrated tremendous value with their time-based mobile ordering product,” says Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Their capabilities are a great complement to GRUBBRR’s existing tech stack, and this partnership allows us to explore the sports and entertainment verticals in a more robust way.”

GRUBBRR has close ties with Samsung, which markets a standalone kiosk GRUBBRR uses as its core hardware ordering solution for food services projects.

Richer, more robust solutions offers are likely the way forward for end-users and the solutions providers and integrators who recommend and specify how something will work and what will be used. There are numerous business systems and applications active in most environments, and it is logical that end-users would be attracted to solutions that cover off multiple activities and needs, or at least work happily and securely with the other systems.

Here’s a video announcing the tie-up …