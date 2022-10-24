New $5B, Digital-Heavy Arena/Resort Complex Touted For North End Of Vegas Strip

October 24, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I assume it would be wise for any sales or business development person to add an asterisk to sales opportunity reports when the project involves a Las Vegas entertainment resort not owned and backed by MGM, Caesars, Wynn or another well-established resorts brand.

That would certainly be the case with the All Net Resort & Arena, an on-again, off-again mega-resort touted for an empty patch of land along the Strip, just south of the Sahara. The $5 billion development would include a 25,000-seat sports and entertainment venue, two luxury hotels, a convention centre, restaurants, clubs, retail, and a broadcast production studio.

The project was first announced in December 2013 and the arena was originally set to open in late 2016, but as tends to happen with these ambitious projects, they have fits and starts. Now, the backers are talking about the doors opening by 2025.

This is relevant to digital signage because the conceptual visuals show a lot of digital signage, including what I assume would be a huge amount of transparent mesh, film or embedded glass LED on the sports venue … plus ALL the digital display that goes into a typical Las Vegas property. So I am guessing a lot of integrators and their partners would like at least a sniff at this opportunity.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has a detailed piece on the property, and its backers …

Vegas does not have an NBA team, but likely will at some point. This new arena would be a logical home, but there is also another project being touted for an arena/resort complex off the interstate, down by the airport. And Las Vegas has no end of arenas already, from the flashy T-Mobile where the NHL team plays, to arenas in casino resorts like the MGM and Mandalay, though they are smaller and likely don’t have the set-up for luxury boxes and other amenities going into new-build venues these days. Concerts and other big events will also have a new home in that giant MSG Sphere orb going up just off the Strip.