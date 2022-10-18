Entries For 2023 Global Digital Signage Awards Close Oct. 31

October 18, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Entries for the global Digital Signage Awards are closing in a couple of weeks, and if it is nagging at you that the latest edition of those awards were only just recently announced, you’re not wrong. But the team that puts the awards together is trying to get back to its pre-COVID, pre-world upside down schedule.

Before the pandemic, the awards were being timed to and announced around the big Integrated Systems Europe pro AV trade show, which has a large digital signage component. But as we all know, the last almost three years have thrown events calendars and plans all out of whack. COVID is still very much out there, but business events have been normalizing and ISE is planned again for its traditional date window of early Q1 2023, in Barcelona. The awards people intend to announce winners and hand out trophies at a Feb. 2nd dinner in Barcelona during ISE, and Sixteen:Nine is planning to do a networking mixer at the same venue immediately ahead of the dinner.

I have nattered on many times about the importance of awards for companies, and moaned about how only a small percentage of companies make the effort to complete and submit entries. I won’t belabor the point here, but saying your company is award-winning can be marketing gold. Even just entering is good for customer relationships and employee morale.

Entries close Oct. 31 and all the information on what’s needed and what to do is on this page …

Sixteen:Nine has been the main media sponsor of the awards for many years now.