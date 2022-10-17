London Flagship Of Luxury Retailer Uses High Street Facade As Vast Digital Art Canvas

October 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is new to me but likely not to people who live or work in London – the flagship store of a UK luxury retailer using the exterior windows of its facade as a vast digital art installation.

The Oxford Street location of Flannels, a British multi-brand retailer, has what’s described as a three-storey curtain of LED displays, running artwork organized by a group called W1Curates. It is described as one of the world’s biggest permanent digital public art installations, with the store’s aim of becoming a “theatrical retail destination” on London’s best-known high street.

The key there is destination, as the store has a digital gallery inside and hosts a lot of events and pop-ups. The store opened a little more than three years ago. In poking around, I couldn’t get any real sense of the technology mix here, other than lighting controls. It’s impressive and now on my must-see list when I pass through London on my way to ISE in Barcelona.