DSF Plans Meet And Mingle, Mini-Conference And Tour For Nov. 2 In Dallas

October 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation has another one of its regular (now that things are semi-normal again) networking events in the works, this one in a couple of weeks in Dallas.

This one looks a bit different as there is a set of education sessions starting in later afternoon and then followed by a tour and then drinks and mingling. This one looks particularly interesting because the tour – and I am guessing (only) the education sessions – are focused on the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, which has a pile of interesting large format displays and content running. Admirably, the telecom is investing a hell of a lot of money on original creative that, from what I have seen, has nothing to do with mobile phone plans or residential broadband.

Some of the creative shown on a big LED display in the district has been mind wobblingly good.

The event will run from 3:00 PM – 8:30 PM CDT.

3:00 PM – Registration opens

3:15 PM – Welcome

3:30 PM – Education Sessions

4:15 PM – Break

4:30 PM – Educations Sessions

5:15 PM – Break

5:20 PM Panel Discussion and Tour Preview

6:10 PM Tour of AT&T Discovery District

6:45 PM Cocktails and reception

The event venue appears to be pretty much across the street from the Discovery District.

The DSF Meet and Mingle will be attended by DSF Board Members, Advisory Council, industry professionals, designers, integrators, and end users. The DSF tends to organize these networking events in conjunction with quarterly, in-person meetings of its board.

Registration includes two (2) drink tickets, appetizers, and a tour. There’s a $30 fee, but that’s either waived or discounted for DSF members.