Adomni Acquires Adstash; Deal Helps Scale Up New User-Gen Content Offer For DOOH

October 13, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Las Vegas-based DOOH ad-tech firm Adomni has acquired the Canadian firm Adstash, which has a technology stack aimed at powering ads in the small to medium business sector.

Adomni describes itself as a programmatic DOOH advertising planning and buying platform, while Adstash has been building and marketing a “proprietary technology stack consisting of a supply-side platform, content management system, and suite of measurement solutions.”

“The primary value driver for the acquisition was Adstash’s people,” says Adomni Founder and CEO Jonathan Gudai. “Douglas Lusted, Nick DelBen, and the team are some of the sharpest minds in the programmatic digital out-of-home arena. As we look to rapidly scale Adomni and Shoutable, we were excited by the opportunity to bring Adstash’s industry knowledge and software prowess into the Adomni fold.”

Lusted, in a Sixteen:Nine podcast interview last year, described Toronto-area AdStash as providing “digital signage networks the technology they need to go programmatic with no monthly fees, and so on a deeper level what that really means is that the core technology we’ve built is an API that connects your digital signs to multiple programmatic ad exchanges at once. So it saves you all that integration time and money.”

Adstash’s product and software development team, says Adomni, “will be focused on scaling the recently released and rapidly growing Shoutable product that enables user-generated content to seamlessly flow between digital out-of-home and social media.”

The transaction closed last Friday (yeah, I missed it). No deal terms were released.

Here’s that podcast:

And here’s the one I did ages ago with Gudai: