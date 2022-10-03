DSE’s Dizzies Awards Finalist List Released

October 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Experience organizers, in collaboration with the Digital Signage Federation Advisory Board, has put out the final list of nominated installations and content for what has been dubbed The Dizzies – the show’s annual excellence awards that were called the Apex Awards by the old, now-defunct Digital Signage Expo. Questex bought the assets of the bankrupt event and has rebooted it as Digital Signage Experience, or DSE for short.

Winners will be announced at an DSE Awards Ceremony during the show next month.

The 2022 DIZZIE Finalists are:

Corporate Environments

· 88 Kearny Street, submitted by DetaiLED

· Amazing Stories of Asurion Help: Immersive Installation, submitted by Belle & Wissell

· Gensler Austin Lobby, submitted by SNA Displays

· TK Elevator/ TK Towers, submitted by Nanolumens

· Verizon Innovation Center at The Hub on Causeway, submitted by NBBJ | ESI Design

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

· City National Bank Programmatic OOH and Mobile Retargeting Campaign, submitted by Vistar Media

· Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport – All-Digital Airport Advertising Program, submitted by Clear Channel Airports

· Green City Solutions Digital Signage that Cleans the Air We Breathe, submitted by BrightSign

· Piaggio Fast Forward/Big Village, submitted by Vistar Media

· New All-Digital Media Network at LaGuardia’s Reimagined Terminal C, submitted by Clear Channel Airports

Educational Environments

· Havergal College Donor Wall, submitted by Envision

· Iowa State Stark Sports Performance Center, submitted by Nanolumens

· Native New York, submitted by C&G Partners

· The Catalyst Center for Davis School District, submitted by Ford AV

· Vue Orleans – Confluence of Culture Exhibit, submitted by DetaiLED

Entertainment & Recreation

· Basic-Fit: European rollout of 1,100+ clubs, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual

· Carnival’s Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens, submitted by DetaiLED

· Jurassic World Dominion Digital Lobby Experience, submitted by Regal

· One World Observatory Immersive Experience, submitted by Float4

· SNØ, submitted by ZetaDisplay

Experiential Design & Planning

· City of Cambridge (Canada) Winter Illumination, submitted by Aligned Vision Group

· Grandscape, submitted by SNA Displays

· Nike Bra Fit, submitted by Convergencia Digital Signage

· Spider-Man No Way Home Digital Takeover, submitted by Harkins Theatres

· The Orbit Retail Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Healthcare Environments

· The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Donor Wall & Interactive Experience, submitted by Envision

· Constant Media Interactive Digital Wallboards, submitted by TelemetryTV

· Mesmerize Waiting Room Health Displays, submitted by TelemetryTV

Hospitality

· Turtle Bay Resort A/V Refresh, submitted by BrightSign, Red Dot Digital Media & Spinitar

· Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Moment Factory

Public Spaces

· AT&T Discovery District (content/screens), submitted by Moment Factory and SNA Displays

· First Republic Bank – Hudson Yards LED Wall, submitted by Telecine

· Kia Takes Over Times Square, submitted by Centerstage

· The Globe Interactive Installation at AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Float4

· Yas Mall Experience, submitted by Necsum Trison

Restaurants

· Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, submitted by Creative Realities

· I Heart Mac & Cheese Systemwide Store Redesign, submitted by Raydiant

· Krispy Kreme Edinburgh St James, submitted by embed signage

· McCormick / 360i: Frank’s RedHot Branded Food Service, submitted by Vistar Media

Retail Environments

· 7-Eleven Digital Menu Board Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities

· Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media

· Falabella Flagship, submitted by Necsum Trison

· Fredrik & Louisa’s new flagship store in Steen & Strøm, submitted by ZetaDisplay

· House of Rituals, submitted by First Impression and BrightSign

Transportation

· Digital Signage Controller for Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, submitted by Radiant Technology Group

· Dubai ExpoLink 2020 World Fair – The Futuristic Metro Line, submitted by Global Display Solutions

· Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen, submitted by ZetaDisplay

· Passenger Queue System at Toronto Pearson International Airport, submitted by Omnivex

· The Colour Bath at Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station, submitted by Moment Factory

Venues

· First Americans Museum of Oklahoma Takes Guests on an Immersive Storytelling Experience, submitted by Peerless-AV

· Hollywood Park Smart Navigation, submitted by PAM

· Multimedia Construction Project of Smart Field in Badouzi Fishing Harbor, Taiwan, submitted by Nova Media

· Our House: World’s first electronic dance music experience, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual

· Worre Studios Las Vegas, submitted by Christie

