Fashion Icons Use LED Column As Centerpiece At Famed Paris Department Store

September 20, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Just about every example of an LED based on a vertical column has been for DOOH advertising in places like airports and rail stations, but that form factor is used as a key feature in a specialty leasing set-up that pairs fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with supermodel Cara Delevingne at a famed Paris department store.

At Galeries Lafayette in Paris, visitors can get the Cara Loves Karl in a set of experiences that lead to a central retail space in the atrium. The London creative shop StudioXAG was engaged to develop and deliver the project, as well as in other featured retail spaces in London, Madrid, Hamburg and Milan.

This brief has a pile of photos of what else was done. It doesn’t get into who and what was used for the big central LED column, or for the displays used in the other stores. You can see in one photo the creatives used LED display totems in one featured store window.