Christie Adds Pair Of Super Fine-Pitch LEDs To MicroTiles LED Line

September 20, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Christie is getting deeper into fine pitch LED, launching a pair of super-tight, flip chip-based displays to its MicroTiles LED product line.

There are now 0.75mm and 1.0mm models in the MicroTiles line-up, supplementing the existing line-up of 1.25 and 1.5mm pixel pitches. The units were previewed this year at ISE and InfoComm.

The two new models, Christie says in PR, “continue the tradition of the original MicroTiles LED by combining state-of-the-art mechanical design with the development of the most advanced LED technology available.”

“Attendees to ISE and InfoComm were able to get up close to our new models and see what a difference the finer pixel pitch makes in resolution, color saturation and seamlessness,” says Chris Kee, executive director of product management, Christie. “MicroTiles LED can be configured in near-limitless ways – from curves and corners to architectural displays – and these new models are especially ideal for up-close and highly-detailed viewing with brightness up to 2000 nits.”

Reliability of the new models has been improved with flip-chip technology, which is easier to maintain and increases the life of the LEDs by dissipating heat more efficiently, and common cathode technology reduces power consumption resulting in Christie’s most energy efficient MicroTiles design to date.

The new 1.0mm model features LED encapsulation, which provides a protective surface that improves optical performance for improved black level performance and perceived contrast, and protects the display from dust, dirt and scratches. The increased durability gives the option to design an interactive touch wall.

Christie MicroTiles LED deliver superior visual performance with powerful processing including 12-bit input sources, [email protected], and HDR10 compatibility. The proprietary QuickMount system reduces installation complexity, while the proprietary cabinet-free Click-n-Go™ LED tiles can be arranged in near unlimited configurations. MicroTiles LED are ideal for environments including mission critical control rooms, corporate lobbies and meeting rooms, auditoriums and event spaces, and premium hospitality and retail applications.

The models are available for order now but won’t be ready to ship until early 2023.

More and more companies are now offering super-fine displays like this. The 1.0mm model’s LED encapsulation – which the industry calls things like Glue On Board – is both useful and important for any applications where hands and objects might be within of a display. The coating won’t protect against someone who really, really wants to cause some damage, but will help protect against everyday bumps and spills.