Global LED Display Shipments Up Almost 18% In Q2 2022: Omdia

September 12, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Growth in shipments for LED video displays was up almost 18 percent globally in Q2 of this year, with that worldwide number actually throttled by slowed growth in China because of COVID lockdowns.

The research and analysis firm Omdia says global LED video display shipments grew 17.7% Year on Year for the second quarter of this year, while China posted a slower shipment growth of 4.7% YoY.

With COVID-19 restrictions widely lifted worldwide except in China, components and LED modules transportation delays, manufacturers’ labor shortages, and installation issues have been slightly resolved in 2Q22. There is an increase in demand for projects that have been delayed for two years, especially outdoor displays in retail and outdoor sports applications. Brands including Daktronics, Lighthouse, Watchfire, and Sansi North America (SNA) Displays helped support and sustain shipments in 2Q22, especially in North America and Western Europe.

In 2Q22, China took the largest share of shipments, followed by North America and Western Europe with 13.6% and 11.0%, respectively. But Latin America & the Caribbean, Middle East & Africa, and Asia & Oceania grew comparatively fast, up by 104.8%, 49.2%, and 44.0% YoY, respectively.

With top brands including Absen, Samsung, Unilumin, Leyard, and LG Electronics expanding their market, small pixel pitch products for corporate signage have been one of the fastest growing sectors in the ProAV industry.

One interesting aspect of this is how LG, on the heels of Samsung, has pretty quickly developed into a major player in LED, versus the pure-play LED firms like Unilumin and Leyard that have been focused on this sector for many years. LG is up more than 127%.

The full report is behind Omdia’s pay wall.