Custom “Show Capsule” Creative Spans 100,000+ Sq. Ft. Of LED At Resorts World (with Video)

Show capsules were created to be displayed simultaneously across the resort on over 100,000 square feet of multimedia LED displays along the West Tower, East Tower and Zouk Nightclub facades, as well as over an iconic 50-foot Globe located inside the property. These media centrepieces are quickly becoming central elements of Resorts World Las Vegas’s branding.

Seamlessly fused within this technically complex canvas, strategic multimedia content complements each feature’s unique characteristics. Show capsules transform the features into dynamic, interconnected beacons that can be appreciated from near and far, as well as from multiple angles and viewpoints. Unifying all of its features through synchronized content contributes to a bold and impactful signature experience that engages visitors. Original music further intensifies these major “wow” moments.

Visual content merges creative ingenuity with technical innovation to deliver eye-catching optical illusions embedded with meaningful themes and narratives. Capsules transport audiences to extraordinary destinations including a bioluminescent ocean, a synth-wave cityscape, a shimmering emerald jungle and the illuminating cosmos.

I walked this property when I was there in June, when back in town for InfoComm. It was my first Vegas trip since COVID took hold on the planet, and I was eager to do more than see photos of a property that competes on the lux side with places like the Wynn/Encore and Cosmopolitan. The scale of the LED screens – particularly the big one that fills a full face of one of the hotel towers – is impressive. You can see the screen from the airport, miles away.

Not sure about the mirror ball thingie inside, but the exterior displays are from Yaham.

Back in June I saw things like show promotions, and I like that the operators have put some real dollars in custom creative pieces that sync across screens and make for dominant messaging.

Here’s a video of some of the pieces and how they work …