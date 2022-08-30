K-Pop Star’s Fan Club Books Birthday Wishes Ad Across Some 16,500 Subway Screens
August 30, 2022 by Dave Haynes
Hat Tip AV Interactive …
An ad buy that hits 16,500 screens on one network is interesting on its own, but it’s particularly interesting when the ad buy is for a K-Pop star and the media buyer is the boy band singer’s Chinese fan club.
To mark the 25th birthday of pop star Jungkook, part of the hugely popular boy band BTS, is being marked on 16,508 LED screens across South Korea’s subway network.
The buy was organized and done by the singer’s Chinese fan club, Jungkook China, with ads running on subway system displays from yesterday through to the middle of September.
2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier: Part 2
COUNTRY-WIDE Metro Ads Promotion
South Korea🇰🇷
📅8.29~9.15
🚇Largest Scale Nationwide Subway Event
🖥16,508 LED screens
Legendary event that covers all subway routes during prime birthday month#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HNFgtgwJpl
— JungkookCHINA (@Jungkook__China) August 7, 2022
Would it be safe to say that this takeover takes user generated content to an entirely new level?