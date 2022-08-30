K-Pop Star’s Fan Club Books Birthday Wishes Ad Across Some 16,500 Subway Screens

August 30, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip AV Interactive …

An ad buy that hits 16,500 screens on one network is interesting on its own, but it’s particularly interesting when the ad buy is for a K-Pop star and the media buyer is the boy band singer’s Chinese fan club.

To mark the 25th birthday of pop star Jungkook, part of the hugely popular boy band BTS, is being marked on 16,508 LED screens across South Korea’s subway network.

The buy was organized and done by the singer’s Chinese fan club, Jungkook China, with ads running on subway system displays from yesterday through to the middle of September.