Many Screens In Germany’s DOOH Industry Restricted To Running For Just Six Hours Daily

August 29, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Those energy consumption mandates going in place for Germany are more restrictive than first thought, with a clarification that screens used for non-essential purposes like advertising can only operate six hours per day.

Our German language content partner Invidis, based in Munich, reports:

The new Energy Saving Ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Economics actually prohibits the operation of DooH and digital signage screens between 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. This means that displays, LED screens and projections used as advertising systems can only be operated for six hours a day.

The measures do not apply to some common systems like screens integrated into transit shelters, because those screens are part of illumination for safety and public order.

Otherwise, Invidis reports …

Even if digital signage displays visible from public space in the shop window or at the point of sale/in the store do not require approval, they are considered advertising systems (e.g. Munich ) and would therefore also be affected by the ban on operating until 4 p.m.

The regulation – which will initially apply for six months until the end of February, but will most likely be extended – has caused great uncertainty in retail as well as in the digital signage and DooH industry. Not only the extremely short-term publication but in particular the last-minute extension of the operating ban from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. caused a lack of understanding on all sides.

Energy restrictions have been put in place in Germany and some other EU countries because of supply shortages and tariffs triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.