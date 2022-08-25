Synect, YCD The Big Winners For 2022 Global Digital Signage Awards

August 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The results of the global Digital Signage Awards for 2022 are now out, with the Grand Prix winners YCD and Synect, for work done in airports.

The awards – Sixteen:Nine is a primary sponsor – were judged by an international panel of people who actually work in the industry, and not just as trade journalists or marketers. The awards announcements were delayed by COVID – not only terms of not being able to do an intended event in Barcelona during ISE, but also by COVID whacking awards planning and at least one member of the organizing team. But they’re out now!

2022 was a record-breaking year for the Digital Signage Awards. The number of entries received was just shy of the 200 mark, with representation from countries and companies all around the world – though a little light from China and South America. This heft of entries produced some unexpected results: the gorgeous, beautiful and sculptural often making way for executions that kept people informed and safe.

Two Gold winners, 21 Category winners and 10 Category high commendations have been awarded and the results streamed online earlier today.

The big winner was Orlando-based Synect and its longtime CMS software partner YCD, taking home several top prizes – as well as the Grand Prix/Best Of Show prize for its collective work on screens and content for helping travellers navigate their way through airports.





Grand Prix (Gold Award)

Grand Prix – YCD and Synect

Link – https://ycdmultimedia.com/

Outstanding Individual GOLD

Gold Award – NECSUM Trison CEO, Mikel Gonzalez

Mikel runs one of the best creative shops active in digital signage and is behind a bunch of stunning projects globally. Many of the best are in Spain, where the company is based.

Link – https://necsum.com/en/home

Corporate & Workplace

Winner – Valotalive!

Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/61xyp2j4knepzem/Valotalive%20Digital%20Signage%20Awards%202022.mov?dl=0

High Commendation – Trueform Digital and Coal Drops Yard Retail.

Link – https://trueform.com/

Digital Out-of-home Media

Winner – Play Digital Signage

Link – https://playsignage.com/

Education & Healthcare

Winner – Sharp Electronics Corporation!

Link – https://business.sharpusa.com/portals/0/downloads/Literature/4T-B70CT1U_4T-B80CT1U_brochure.pdf

Hotels, Resorts and Attractions

Winner – Electrosonic for Illuminarium in Atlanta

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulj7ysQr93s

Museums and Historic Sites

Winner – Peerless AV for the First Americans Museum of Oklahoma

Link – https://eu.peerless-av.com/

Public Spaces

Winner – YCD and Synect for COVID measures at Orlando’s airport

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE

High Commendation – Nanolumens

Link – https://www.nanolumens.com/

Retail – including restaurants

Winner – Nsign.tv for Ikea

Link – https://www.nsign.tv/

High Commendation – AMP Capital

Link – https://www.ampcapital.com/au/en/capabilities/real-estate

High Commendation – ANHcorp

Link – https://vimeo.com/618816801

Retail Banking

Winner – Scala for Abu Dhabi Bank

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziNYcQQG50Y

Sports and Entertainment Venues

Winner – Electrosonic for Illuminarium in Atlanta

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulj7ysQr93s

Sector Specific Response to Covid-19

Winner – Connectpoint

Link – https://www.connectpointdigital.com/

Creative Execution: Brand Advertising and Media

Winner – ZetaDisplay for Frederik and Louisa’s Oslo flagship

Link – https://vimeo.com/619058495/8e558d33c9

Creative Execution – Other Marketing and Communications Purposes.

Winner – YCD and Synect

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE

Creative Execution: Visual Experience

Winner – Pixel Inspirations for interactive at Kiehl’s

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxTZ2BUAk2Y

High Commendation – ZetaDisplay

Link – https://zetadisplay.com/

1 Creative Execution: Visualisation of dynamic, integrated data

for business purpose.

Winner – YCD and Synect for Orlando airport

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE

Creative Execution – creative response to Covid-19

Winner – YCD and Synect for Orlando airport

Link – https://www.synectmedia.com/

Technical Innovation and Achievement

Winner – YCD and Synect for DFW airport

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLPKaCSv7nQ

Technical Innovation and Achievement:Display and Other Devices

Winner – Cineplexx: The Wave!

Link – https://vimeo.com/490641018

High Commendation – VOD Visual for their Fusion DOOH solute

Link – https://www.vod-visual.co.uk/

Technical Innovation and Achievement: Management and other software

Winner – YCD and Synect, for TSA’s faster security checkpoints!

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE

High Commendation – ZetaDisplay and DNB!

Link – https://zetadisplay.com/

Technical Innovation and Achievement: Engineering Design for installed projects

Winner – Signpost India

Link – https://www.signpostindia.com/

Highly Commended – The Bendac Group

Link – https://bendacgroup.tech/

Technical response for Covid-19

Winner – The Home Depot

Link – http://www.homedepot.com/

High Commendation – Signpost India

Link – https://www.signpostindia.com/

High Commendation – StandardVision

Link – https://www.svstudiosla.com/

The 2022 Digital Signage Awards are supported and sponsored by Sixteen:Nine, Trison, Nanolumens and SightCorp by Raydiant.

The organizing team on the awards is a small but mighty, though not mighty enough to fully deal with 2022. First, ISE was postponed until May and so were the Awards. An event was planned, but facing a high degree of pushback, especially from North Americans, it was likely that attendance at the awards would have been sparse, which would have meant painful financial losses if a dinner was held as planned. The decision was taken to announce the awards online and delay any physical event until February 2023.

Almost immediately that decision was taken, the team had to deal with departures, a maternity leave (Helen Warrilow has a new daughter, Isabel), and a whopping case of COVID.

Entries are already coming in for the 2023 Awards. The results will be presented at a dinner and ceremony at Esferic Events Center, Montjuic, Barcelona on February 1, 2023. The call for entries is already open and this year’s place as “first to enter” is held once again by a US company. Interest is high and the expectation is that records will once again be broken. If anyone needs advice on entering the Awards or on attending, Rose Freeman is the person to contact. Or, if sponsorship is of interest, then Matt MacNamara is your man.