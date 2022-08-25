Synect, YCD The Big Winners For 2022 Global Digital Signage Awards
August 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes
The results of the global Digital Signage Awards for 2022 are now out, with the Grand Prix winners YCD and Synect, for work done in airports.
The awards – Sixteen:Nine is a primary sponsor – were judged by an international panel of people who actually work in the industry, and not just as trade journalists or marketers. The awards announcements were delayed by COVID – not only terms of not being able to do an intended event in Barcelona during ISE, but also by COVID whacking awards planning and at least one member of the organizing team. But they’re out now!
2022 was a record-breaking year for the Digital Signage Awards. The number of entries received was just shy of the 200 mark, with representation from countries and companies all around the world – though a little light from China and South America. This heft of entries produced some unexpected results: the gorgeous, beautiful and sculptural often making way for executions that kept people informed and safe.
Two Gold winners, 21 Category winners and 10 Category high commendations have been awarded and the results streamed online earlier today.
The big winner was Orlando-based Synect and its longtime CMS software partner YCD, taking home several top prizes – as well as the Grand Prix/Best Of Show prize for its collective work on screens and content for helping travellers navigate their way through airports.
Grand Prix (Gold Award)
Grand Prix – YCD and Synect
Link – https://ycdmultimedia.com/
Outstanding Individual GOLD
Gold Award – NECSUM Trison CEO, Mikel Gonzalez
Mikel runs one of the best creative shops active in digital signage and is behind a bunch of stunning projects globally. Many of the best are in Spain, where the company is based.
Link – https://necsum.com/en/home
- Corporate & Workplace
Winner – Valotalive!
Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/61xyp2j4knepzem/Valotalive%20Digital%20Signage%20Awards%202022.mov?dl=0
High Commendation – Trueform Digital and Coal Drops Yard Retail.
Link – https://trueform.com/
- Digital Out-of-home Media
Winner – Play Digital Signage
Link – https://playsignage.com/
- Education & Healthcare
Winner – Sharp Electronics Corporation!
Link – https://business.sharpusa.com/portals/0/downloads/Literature/4T-B70CT1U_4T-B80CT1U_brochure.pdf
- Hotels, Resorts and Attractions
Winner – Electrosonic for Illuminarium in Atlanta
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulj7ysQr93s
- Museums and Historic Sites
Winner – Peerless AV for the First Americans Museum of Oklahoma
Link – https://eu.peerless-av.com/
- Public Spaces
Winner – YCD and Synect for COVID measures at Orlando’s airport
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE
High Commendation – Nanolumens
Link – https://www.nanolumens.com/
- Retail – including restaurants
Winner – Nsign.tv for Ikea
Link – https://www.nsign.tv/
High Commendation – AMP Capital
Link – https://www.ampcapital.com/au/en/capabilities/real-estate
High Commendation – ANHcorp
Link – https://vimeo.com/618816801
- Retail Banking
Winner – Scala for Abu Dhabi Bank
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziNYcQQG50Y
- Sports and Entertainment Venues
Winner – Electrosonic for Illuminarium in Atlanta
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ulj7ysQr93s
- Sector Specific Response to Covid-19
Winner – Connectpoint
Link – https://www.connectpointdigital.com/
- Creative Execution: Brand Advertising and Media
Winner – ZetaDisplay for Frederik and Louisa’s Oslo flagship
Link – https://vimeo.com/619058495/8e558d33c9
- Creative Execution – Other Marketing and Communications Purposes.
Winner – YCD and Synect
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE
- Creative Execution: Visual Experience
Winner – Pixel Inspirations for interactive at Kiehl’s
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxTZ2BUAk2Y
High Commendation – ZetaDisplay
Link – https://zetadisplay.com/
- 1 Creative Execution: Visualisation of dynamic, integrated data
for business purpose.
Winner – YCD and Synect for Orlando airport
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE
- Creative Execution – creative response to Covid-19
Winner – YCD and Synect for Orlando airport
Link – https://www.synectmedia.com/
- Technical Innovation and Achievement
Winner – YCD and Synect for DFW airport
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLPKaCSv7nQ
- Technical Innovation and Achievement:Display and Other Devices
Winner – Cineplexx: The Wave!
Link – https://vimeo.com/490641018
High Commendation – VOD Visual for their Fusion DOOH solute
Link – https://www.vod-visual.co.uk/
- Technical Innovation and Achievement: Management and other software
Winner – YCD and Synect, for TSA’s faster security checkpoints!
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ7UZ61xjPE
High Commendation – ZetaDisplay and DNB!
Link – https://zetadisplay.com/
- Technical Innovation and Achievement: Engineering Design for installed projects
Winner – Signpost India
Link – https://www.signpostindia.com/
Highly Commended – The Bendac Group
Link – https://bendacgroup.tech/
- Technical response for Covid-19
Winner – The Home Depot
Link – http://www.homedepot.com/
High Commendation – Signpost India
Link – https://www.signpostindia.com/
High Commendation – StandardVision
Link – https://www.svstudiosla.com/
The 2022 Digital Signage Awards are supported and sponsored by Sixteen:Nine, Trison, Nanolumens and SightCorp by Raydiant.
The organizing team on the awards is a small but mighty, though not mighty enough to fully deal with 2022. First, ISE was postponed until May and so were the Awards. An event was planned, but facing a high degree of pushback, especially from North Americans, it was likely that attendance at the awards would have been sparse, which would have meant painful financial losses if a dinner was held as planned. The decision was taken to announce the awards online and delay any physical event until February 2023.
Almost immediately that decision was taken, the team had to deal with departures, a maternity leave (Helen Warrilow has a new daughter, Isabel), and a whopping case of COVID.
Entries are already coming in for the 2023 Awards. The results will be presented at a dinner and ceremony at Esferic Events Center, Montjuic, Barcelona on February 1, 2023. The call for entries is already open and this year’s place as “first to enter” is held once again by a US company. Interest is high and the expectation is that records will once again be broken. If anyone needs advice on entering the Awards or on attending, Rose Freeman is the person to contact. Or, if sponsorship is of interest, then Matt MacNamara is your man.
