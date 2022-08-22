That Giant Infinity Halo Screen At LA’s SoFi Stadium Went Dark During Much Of Weekend NFL Game

August 22, 2022 by Dave Haynes

There was a big oops over the weekend that left the giant halo LED screen that looms over LA’s SoFi Stadium blank for much of an NFL pre-season game between the Chargers and Cowboys.

What was described as an outage with the “internal broadcast system” lasted from before kick-off all the way past halftime and into the third quarter of the game. Evidently there was more involved than recycling the power (maybe all the content has to reload???) for it to take more than an hour to come back. It is described as “the largest LED content playback system ever deployed” … so a full reboot does probably take longer to come back than my Mac Mini.

The vast 70,000 square foot “Infinity” display was first lit up about two years ago at the splashy new-build stadium that hosted the most recent Super Bowl. The 4K display uses Samsung’s LED technology, and AV people will know the screen isn’t going to work if it doesn’t get a signal. The control system for the stadium was all put together by Ottawa-based Ross Video, which I believe has a best of breed reputation.

Shit happens. There’s never a good time for this sort of thing to happen, but a pre-season Chargers game is better than a regular season Rams game in the same venue, and a billion times better than the screen going dark during the Super Bowl. The good thing is that outages are usually learning experiences that prevent further outages.

Shortly before kickoff, we experienced an outage with our internal broadcast system. We are resetting and expect all systems to be up and running shortly. — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) August 21, 2022

The stadium’s social media team, once the display came fully back, joked it was a problem adjusting the antenna …