Health Care Provider Centene Uses Custom Creative On HQ Lobby LED Wall To Tell Company Story

August 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Healthcare provider Centene is using a 20 foot wide by five foot tall fine-pitch LED video wall in its St. Louis, MO head office lobby to tell the story behind what turned into the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the U.S.

The company engaged the creatives at Columbus, OH-based leftchannel to come up with the strategy and material that would engage visitors.

Our challenge, says leftchannel in a project brief, was to create a moment within the Centene corporate lobby that would speak to the company’s journey from humble beginnings to a leading healthcare enterprise. To create an experience worthy of thirty years of healthcare innovation, we considered not only the fundamental pillars of the brand, but also different visitor types and their respective journeys.

With a single, large format LED screen as our canvas, we re-imagined Centene’s timeline as three distinct zones. Each zone, representing Centene’s origins, impact, and vision for the future, comes to life through proximity-triggered, interactive motion graphics.

Ambient digital content moves in an elegant, omnipresent nature until activated. Visual cues then animate parallel with passers-by, moving toward them as though magnetized, drawing them into the story. As the narrative for the activated zone unfolds, vignettes take the viewer from a macro view of the larger organization to a spotlight on individual contributions. The recurring effect creates a visual connection back to Centene’s brand attributes.

Similar to Centene’s focus on the individual, singular moments come together to form a story more significant than its parts. The entire experience, from content design and pace to proximity behavior and hyper-directional audio, was thoughtfully crafted to make the viewer feel that their presence is important—that they are now a meaningful part of Centene’s journey.

The creative can respond to proximity sensors and hyper-directional audio allows people viewing the wall to also hear a narrative, without it being blasted all over the lobby.

The technology set-up involves:

20’ x 5’ .9mm pixel pitch Translux display;

Redundant PCs, ea with RTX3080 GPUs, 64gig RAM and 500 gig SSDs;

3 Azure Kinect cameras;

4 Hokuyo UST-10LX LiDAR sensors, provide redundant blob tracking;

3 Holosonics audio spotlight 24ix for hyper-directional audio;

Software: Touchdesigner.

There’s a brief video of the install in action on page dedicated to the project.