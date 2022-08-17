BrightSign Adds Pair Of Lower Cost Versions Of New Series 5 Digital Signage Media Players

August 17, 2022 by Dave Haynes

BrightSign has added a pair of lower cost versions of the Series 5 family of digital signage media players the company announced this spring – XD models that can do HTML5 and happily run 4K, high frame-rate video. The new purple boxes – the XD235 and XD1035 – should be ready to ship in Q4.

These new XD5 models, says BrightSign in PR, “join the XC2055 and XC4055 media players, which were announced prior to this year’s InfoComm show in Las Vegas. These previously announced models offer the company’s most powerful HTML5/graphics engine to-date, with graphics performance improvement of up to 10X compared to their predecessors. Both XC5 models support 8K output – one model offering dual HDMI-out (up to two 4K or one 8K) and the other offering quad HDMI-out (up to four 4K or one 8K).”

“Our family of Series 5 media players will represent our most complete and, by far, the most powerful family of media players BrightSign has ever offered,” says BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “As we prepare to ship all four of our XC5 and XD5 models in the near future, we’re confident that these new media players will serve virtually any use case for the most demanding 4K and even 8K content applications.”

Both, the PR continues, “have been carefully engineered to deliver inspiring 4K experiences for any enterprise-level digital signage application. The players’ upgraded 4K HTML engine is optimized for responsive interactivity and display of real-time dashboards through significant upgrades to HTML rendering, motion graphics and JavaScript performance. Hardware-accelerated 4K content rotation and a dynamic mosaic mode add flexibility to the authoring and playback experience. Power over Ethernet (PoE+), a perfected industrial design and a stable supply chain of components make BrightSign’s new XD5 lineup a highly reliable solution to meet or exceed any enterprise digital signage need now and well into the future.”

Perhaps the most notable distinction is cost. The anticipated MSRPs for these newest Series 5 models are $600 for the XD235 and $700 for the XD1035. The units announced earlier were $1,200 for the XC2055 and $1,700 for the XC4055.