Tesco Expands Its Retail DOOH Network; Adding 100 New Screens Outside Big Box Stores

August 16, 2022 by Dave Haynes

UK supermarket giant Tesco and its business partners are expanding what it calls the SmartScreen network outside of its stores to more than 500, making it the largest of its kind in that country.

The retail-based display network will be available through the Tesco Media & Insight Platform, and enables ad targeting and scheduling based on variables like grocery sales and audience behaviours. Media buying will be supported by Dunnhumby’s data dashboard (Dunnhumby is a subsidiary of Tesco) and the displays are supplied and backed by mediaco JCDecaux.

There were already 400 or so screens in the network (launched seven years ago) and by adding another 100 75-inch LCD display totems this year, advertisers will have a presence at two-thirds of its big box format stores, and reach to more than six million shoppers every two weeks.

The expanded DOOH network, says Tesco, is part of the retailer’s “Connected Store” approach to customer engagement, using digital to enable and drive better customer experiences.

Tesco also says the SmartScreens are also central to its “Prime, Prompt, Purchase” for messaging in and around stores.

“The latest figures show that 87% of all UK grocery spend is still done in store which underlines the importance of supermarkets for brand advertisers,” says Mark Bucknell, Chief Commercial Officer, JCDecaux UK“Tesco is a powerful environment for our clients, reaching all demographics across 500 stores UK-wide, with data-driven campaigns backed by insight from Route and Dunnhumby. We are now are opening up this expanded channel of Tesco stores, introducing three ways for clients to access media space to make buying even more efficient and flexible. In an exciting development, JCDecaux has developed a new data dashboard, powered by the exclusive Dunnhumby dataset to facilitate even smarter programmatic buying at Tesco, making it even easier for clients to plan omni-channel campaigns.