Nashville’s Historic Ryman Now Using Dozens Of Screens For Guest Experience

August 11, 2022 by Dave Haynes

It was not all that long ago when it was encouraging to see an entertainment venue put in a handful of displays – like digital menus and promo screens – around a facility. Now we’re see venues put in 100s of displays – in places like arenas and stadiums – and dozens in smaller concert venues.

Consider the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which has some 65 screens now in the box office, lobby, concessions and retail shops, as well as associated attractions around Music City. If the Ryman name doesn’t ring a bell, it was for many, many years home to the Grand Ole Opry, and though the country music show built and then moved to its own digs, a renovated Ryman just off the main honkytonk drag in that city remains a big concert venue and attraction.

LA-based Red Dot Digital Media is the lead signage integrator and has been working with Ryman Hospitality to integrate into the guest experiences at several Ryman-operated entertainment venues, with a main focus on the Ryman.

Not long after celebrating the Ryman Auditorium’s 125th anniversary in 2017, Ryman Hospitality embarked on a multi-year mission to update the facility with digital signage to modernize the guest experience. Red Dot Digital Media was engaged as a specialty integrator to develop and support content for the Ryman Auditorium, as well as a host of other properties in the greater Nashville area operated by Ryman Hospitality. In total, Red Dot now supports more than 65 screens in the Ryman Auditorium box office, lobby, concessions and retail shops, as well as various attractions throughout the greater Nashville area. “Red Dot is privileged to update and maintain key elements of the digital signage infrastructure within the Ryman Auditorium and other Nashville landmarks,” says Darryl Kuder, President of Red Dot Digital Media. “Each year, millions of country music fans make the pilgrimage to Nashville to take in the sights and experience all the city has to offer, and we’re proud to play a role in helping to create those unforgettable experiences.”

The set-up includes: