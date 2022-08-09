So Much For Mission-Critical Displays …
August 9, 2022 by Dave Haynes
This is the drive-thru screen set-up at a McDonalds in the US midwest – seemingly beat up and suffering from the heat and UV damage of the sun. Yikes!
The reader who sent me the photo says it has been like this for about a month – which seems a little nutty, given the mission-critical nature of ordering/menu screens. Then again, supply chains might be shaky and the owner-operator is waiting and waiting …
I dunno if this is heat damage, dirt inside that causes the black circles to start and grow, or physical damage. The vertical lines suggest the latter on the right hand side.
Whatever the case, it’s not good, given the percentage of transactions that go through a typical drive-thru (like 65% or higher). Hard to sell stuff when the motorists can’t read it.
Stuff happens, for sure, but this a powerful example of why vendors encourage customers to buy spares. Yes, they want the additional sales. But they also want problems like this solved quickly.
Mission critical? How oblivious does a store operator need to be? YIKES
I’ve seen even the best NEC screens have growing black circles on them when they overheat. It was in a clear plastic marquee on a summer’s day at an NEC sales event, and all the screens facing the sun showed similar effects. I understand that it’s the LCD crystals denaturing. Interestingly when they cooled down the image was perfect again.
In this case I guess the vendor didn’t think enough about cooling.
If McD’s can’t avoid these kinds of issues, no one can.
That’s not true. Some of the outdoor displays that have been chosen by the large brands were not designed for longer term (> 2-3 years) in direct sunlight conditions. There are outdoor displays (more expensive) that are designed to avoid these kind of issues. Look at the original Starbucks outdoor at 4000+ stores – they have a 10-15 year life and are still running.
Not sure if this is isotropic damage or not. McD has a history of poorly ventilated screens that periodically “die” or go splotchy. The Samsung OH55s are a fine display. Coates seems to be under-engineering these units or miscalculation SoCal temperatures and blazing sun.
Here is a technical review. Coates or Stratocache I think. https://kioskindustry.org/drive-thru-menuboards-outdoor-a-technical-review/
The frustrating thing is this problem is so easily avoided for less than $150 per display. Solved the isotropic issue over 10 years ago