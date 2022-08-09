So Much For Mission-Critical Displays …

August 9, 2022 by Dave Haynes

This is the drive-thru screen set-up at a McDonalds in the US midwest – seemingly beat up and suffering from the heat and UV damage of the sun. Yikes!

The reader who sent me the photo says it has been like this for about a month – which seems a little nutty, given the mission-critical nature of ordering/menu screens. Then again, supply chains might be shaky and the owner-operator is waiting and waiting …

I dunno if this is heat damage, dirt inside that causes the black circles to start and grow, or physical damage. The vertical lines suggest the latter on the right hand side.

Whatever the case, it’s not good, given the percentage of transactions that go through a typical drive-thru (like 65% or higher). Hard to sell stuff when the motorists can’t read it.

Stuff happens, for sure, but this a powerful example of why vendors encourage customers to buy spares. Yes, they want the additional sales. But they also want problems like this solved quickly.