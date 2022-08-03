London DOOH Start-Up Touts Ads That Deliver With Screens On Commercial E-Scooters

August 3, 2022 by Dave Haynes

A London media company called Ad-Moto – using the genuinely clever slogan Advertising That Delivers – putting smallish digital displays on the sides and rear of the cargo boxes that sit on the rear of commercial delivery scooters in the city.

Ad-Moto partners with logistics firms that delivery packages and pizzas around the traffic-clogged and controlled UK capital, and says it intends to have a fleet of 1,000 scooters on streets by the end of the year.

The boxes behind the driver have 3,000 nit LCD panels that run ads in a 10-second cycle, and can be geo-targeted. The attraction, as is often the case with Digital OOH media networks, is a new revenue stream for the fleet owners, via a share of advertising revenues.

This is by no means the only media company out there putting screens on moving vehicles, and a little Googling will reveal all kinds of different takes on this, including scooters towing larger screens. There are lots of delivery services that have printed branding on their cargo boxes, especially the pizza guys.

There are a couple of positive, noteworthy aspects to this:

Like taxis and mass transport vehicles, these are vehicles that are going to be on the roads anyway, as opposed to things like big cube trucks with LED screens on the sides, rumbling along already-crowded streets for the sole purpose of advertising;

Electric scooters aren’t pumping more emissions into the city center, as gas-powered scooters would do. There are better, more relevant forums out there to debate the true green impacts of EVs, like battery components … so leave me out of that, please!

These would be interesting in cities like Taipei and Jakarta, which already have bazillions on scooters on their streets.