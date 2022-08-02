German Railway’s Passenger Info Screen Hacked; Porn Shown Instead Of Rider Information

August 2, 2022 by Dave Haynes

German content partner Invidis has a post up about yet another example of what can happen when a digital signage network has security gaps.

In this case, a screen at the Oberbarmen stop of the Wuppertal suspension railway was showing naughty content instead of information intended to inform and guide passengers. Wuppertal is up near Dusseldorf, and the electric railway has cars that hang below an elevated track system.

Reports Invidis:

Apparently the digital signage system was hacked by strangers. The info screens, which are managed by an external service provider, could not be switched off immediately; Employees of the Wuppertal Stadtwerke initially managed with foil and adhesive tape, as reported by the Bild newspaper and WDR , among others.

The affected displays are not the DooH installations of the suspension railway, which are operated by Ströer. Information on the operational process and self-advertising can be seen on the relevant screens, which the municipal utility company looks after directly.

In the meantime, the municipal utilities have confirmed that it was “unauthorized access”. The displays remain switched off until the facts have been clarified.

Accentuating the obvious, digitally lock your screens down, wherever they’re deployed.