LED Mainstreamed: Spanish Shopping Mall Uses Displays In Kids’ Playzone, Toilets

July 25, 2022 by Dave Haynes

In another clear sign that LED displays are now mainstreamed technology, they’re being used in a shopping mall in northern Spain as washroom enhancements and a multimedia topper for a kids’ play zone.

The Valle Real shopping center in the Camargo area of north coastal Spain has gone through a big 10M EU+ facelift of some key common spaces. The new kids playground – called Bird Land – has a central slide tower that’s topped by an unusually-shaped, six-sided screen. The screen runs custom content and also functions as a fun cuckoo clock. Bird Land was inspired by the Alday Marsh in the vicinity of the center.

In the washrooms, there are ribbon strips and L-bars that surround sections of the mirrors at the sinks in three washrooms, again with custom content.

The project was led by Sonae Sierra y (Weare) Reify, and supported by construction company Copsesa and INEL-2000. The LED tech is from LED Dream Group, and the screens are being driven by Brightsign boxes and managed using Broadsign’s CMS.

LED Dream, in a project brief, says:

For this integral renovation project of the shopping center, the property has had the collaboration of its technological partner LED DREAM Group, a specialist in technological solutions based on LED screens, AV PRO material, digital content and dynamic digital lighting, for the remodeling of the new Bird Land children’s play area, and the 3 complete toilets of the shopping center. This project includes the conceptualization, design and execution of all the audiovisual elements. LED DREAM Group, took charge of the project from the manufacture, supply and implementation of audiovisual digital elements and their support structures; the design, creation and adaptation of content inspired by the nature of Cantabria for all screens under the Brightsign and Broadsign platforms, through which the implementation of 3D content and various HTML5 templates was carried out for the reproduction of dynamic content and the start-up of the entire project. In addition, a 3D “pet-bird” was created for the Bird Land area, it appears in each fraction of 15 minutes of each hour, to the amusement and amazement of users marking the hours “cuckoo clock” style. All these elements were perfectly integrated with the aim of transmitting a differential value, maintaining the essence of the Valle Real shopping center, with audiovisual technology as the protagonist.