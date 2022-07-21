Broadsign’s SOC Compliance Certified, But It’s Maybe Not The SOC You Think

July 21, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I don’t tend to write often about software certifications because I don’t want readers falling asleep and waking up with keyboard marks on their faces. But once in a while it’s worthwhile, particularly when something new and potentially confusing comes up.

Like Broadsign getting SOC 2 certification.

The digital signage industry has spent almost 10 years talking about System On Chip smart displays, which often get reduced in descriptions to SOC displays. So not being overly bright, I was curious if Broadsign’s coders had done something and been more fully integrated with some of the display companies’ smart processor set-ups.

Nope … SOC 2 is an information security thing. The Montreal-based, DOOH-focused software shop has completed a second level audit done with KPMG to certify its SOC 2 compliance.

Here’s what the company says:

Broadsign has successfully completed another key milestone on our information security roadmap by achieving compliance with SOC 2 Type 2—widely regarded as a gold standard for information security.

It continues:

SOC 2 compliance is a voluntary step taken by Broadsign, as a SaaS and cloud-computing vendor, to provide added trust and assurance to protect its customer’s data in the cloud. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 (which stands for “System and Organization Controls” 2) evaluates the internal systems and security controls a tech service business uses to protect customer data in the cloud. As digital threats continue to evolve and cybersecurity remains a top business challenge in 2022, SOC compliance has become a gold standard to ensure organizations are adhering to best practices when securing sensitive internal and customer data. Having a SOC 2 report is a badge of trust and an important step in providing our customers with added peace of mind.

At Broadsign, data security has always been a top priority for both ourselves and our customers. We successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit back in 2017 and updated our report to include proof-of-play and campaign performance information after undergoing a second independent audit the year after. This time around, we worked with independent consulting firm KPMG to perform an audit of our policies and procedures and achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance—further reinforcing our ongoing commitment to security within our digital signage platform.

While our security protocols have always been incredibly rigorous, it is our priority to always meet the highest possible security standards. DOOH network owners around the world rely on us to help buy, sell, and deliver out-of-home media, and that means they trust us with their confidential customer data. A SOC 2 certification provides added assurance to our clients and partners and opens the door to prospective enterprises with more stringent regulations around security and compliance requirements. In short, achieving SOC 2 compliance proves our commitment to continually assessing our compliance and data security measures to ensure the highest standards are never compromised …”

The company has a detailed post here that goes deeper into the process and certification details, if you are into that stuff or need to know.