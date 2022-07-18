Austria’s C SEED Takes Its Folding Screens Inside, Touting $190K LED TV As Residential Bling

July 18, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The Austrian company that has marketed for a few years now big displays that unfold by the infinity pools, patios and yacht decks of the super-rich now has a variation on that aimed for inside the home, using microLED.

The C SEED N1, says the company, lives in your room as a minimalistic piece of art, and when it is time for you to entertain, it rises up and unfolds its 4K MicroLED screen, settling on a metal base of timeless elegance.

Indeed, the C SEED N1 165, 137 and 103 inch TV is an object of singular refinement and a perfectly balanced match for both classic and contemporary interior design environments. With its minimalistic floor stand it gives the impression of a one-piece sculptural element that reflects contemporary architectural sensibilities. With its screen able to rotate 180 degrees left and right rotation it adjusts smoothly to all viewing situations. When not in use, it discreetly folds back into its base, a stunning piece of kinetic art.

Machining the N1 from an aerospace aluminum, C SEED achieves an unparalleled stiffness-to-weight ratio, with huge advantages for the folding kinetics and picture quality.

A bit like the LED bundles for commercial and residential applications, these units are positioned as all-in-ones that pretty much come out of the shipping box ready to plug in and use. The units are available in three sizes: 165, 137 and 103 inch screen diagonal.

As with other super-premium microLED products, the product is geared to high net worth individuals who can drop $190,000 (the entry-level price) on a TV. As noted here, those people exist. There are all kinds of Champions League-level footballers making more than that in a week, and the ones who don’t have partners second-guessing their purchasing whims would likely pick one of these up just for the bing and sheer pleasure of saying “Watch this …” when friends were over.

I don’t really see an application for this in commercial digital signage, but …