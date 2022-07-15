Orlando’s New Terminal C Will Open With Nearly 900 Screens

July 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The new Terminal C at Orlando’s airport will open in a few weeks with 874 connected displays put in place to inform and guide travelers.

The airport authority engaged Synect Media, which is based in Orlando and is largely focused on airports, to develop and activate what the company calls its Passenger360 approach to communications.

Passengers, says Synect, will experience Passenger360 throughout the terminal, including:

Ticketing;

Security;

Info Desks;

Concessions;

Gates;

Arrivals;

Customs and Border Protection (CBP);

International and domestic baggage claim;

Ground transport;

Wayfinding throughout the terminal.

The Passenger360 system can address thousands of changes per second, such as flight or weather changes, and it equips passengers with reliable, curated information to empower them on their journey. The content strategy includes live-action video footage of Orlando and the Central Florida region, engaging animations, high-visibility wayfinding, changing travel data, seasonal celebrations and more. It blends dynamic airport information about flights and facilities with eye-catching video to entertain and delight passengers and enhance operations.

Approximately 874 connected digital displays will play the content across the airport at sizes as large as 52K. Every piece of content is custom created to fit the vision, brand and digital canvases of the new Terminal C.

Synect had already done quite a bit of work in the airport’s existing terminals, notably that vast, tiled band of LCDs at the check-in counters.

Here’s a video of the set-up …