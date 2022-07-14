Weiners, Peckers And Pistols Show Up On UK Digital Boards When Lots Of Men Rolling By

July 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

I suppose erectile dysfunction is not a concern just for men, but they’re the ones who need to do something about it – which is why a digital OOH campaign in the UK is using audience measurement technology to target and activate billboard ads when data shows a preponderance of males along a route.

The Fix Yours campaign for the men’s health firm Numan (think New Man) has three different creative themes involving visual euphemisms for you know what. The campaign was developed in-house by the company and planned via Bountiful Cow, with plans to run ads through the fall.

The campaign, says PR, is running exclusively on Ocean Outdoor’s digital OOH network and includes iconic sites at Westfield London, Leicester Square, and Canary Wharf, and spans key cities including London, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Glasgow.

“This campaign is completely aligned with our mission to normalize men’s health issues, to break down taboos and get people talking about them,” says Matthew Davies, Chief Growth Officer for Numan. “We are excited to launch this campaign and to provide more men with solutions to improve their health and wellbeing, as we look to close the gender gap in healthcare-seeking behaviours.”